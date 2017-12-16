Canada's O'Brien takes gold at Dew Tour

BRECKENRIDGE, Colo. — Canada's Spencer O'Brien won gold on Saturday in the women's snowboard slopestyle at the Dew Tour.

O'Brien, from Courtenay, B.C., layed down a 95-point monster second run that lifted her into first place in the eight-woman final.

American Jamie Anderson was second with 93.33 points and Finland's Enni Rukajarvi was third with 92.

The best score of three runs counts as a rider's final score.