Canada's Parrot wins Dew Tour slopestyle

Canadian snowboarder Max Parrot waited at the bottom of the Dew Tour slopestyle course on Saturday as seven other riders took their turns down the track.

One by one, they failed to best his 97 points, and Parrot could finally celebrate a long-awaited accomplishment.

The 23-year-old from Bromont, Que., won the men's slopestyle event in Breckenride, Colo., for the first time in seven Dew Tour starts since 2011.

"I've had two podiums before today — a third place and a second place — but I finally won it," Parrot said in a phone interview with The Canadian Press. "It means a lot to me and I'm very happy.

"To be honest I didn't think (97 points) was enough. I had good chances with that score but I knew four or five people could bump me. So it was definitely stressful. I stood up there and I watched them and it stood up until the end so I'm very happy."

Canada's Spencer O'Brien won the women's snowboard slopestyle event earlier in the day.

O'Brien, from Courtenay, B.C., layed down a 95-point second run that lifted her into first place in the eight-woman final. American Jamie Anderson was second with 93.33 points and Finland's Enni Rukajarvi was third with 92.

The best score of three runs counts as a rider's final score.

The 29-year-old O'Brien, who finished 12th when slopestyle made its Olympic debut at the 2014 Sochi Games, started her day with a 35-point first run. O'Brien wrapped up with a 30.66-point third run but had to wait for Anderson's final run — a 31 — before locking up first place.

Parrot started his day with 48.33 points before rebounding with the 97 in his second. Parrot said he had plans to wow judges even more in the third run with two triple-corks — something no other competitor did — but he had difficulty landing the first.