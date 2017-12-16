Valencia stumbles in Liga title race after 2-1 loss at Eibar

BARCELONA, Spain — Valencia stumbled for a second straight away game when it lost 2-1 at Eibar on Saturday in the latest blow to its challenge to Barcelona at the top of the Spanish league.

Valencia forward Santi Mina equalized in the 57th minute to cancel out Takashi Inui's opener for Eibar just after halftime.

But Joan Jordan powered in a header from a cross by Ivan Alejo to grab the victory for the hosts with three minutes remaining.

The absence of suspended striker Simone Zaza and injured midfielder Carlos Soler showed as Valencia again dropped points away from its Mestalla Stadium. Valencia's 1-0 defeat at Getafe two rounds ago ended its unbeaten season.