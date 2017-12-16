Mooy double as Huddersfield wins 4-1 at Watford

WATFORD, England — Aaron Mooy scored twice as Huddersfield enjoyed only its second away win of the Premier League season with a 4-1 victory at Watford on Saturday.

Elias Kachunga and Mooy put Huddersfield two goals ahead at Vicarage Road before Watford's Troy Deeney was sent off in the 33rd minute for a dangerous lunge on Colin Quaner.

Laurent Depoitre added a third for the visitors shortly after halftime only for Watford to threaten a comeback. Huddersfield's Jonathan Hogg was shown a second yellow card on the hour mark and Abdoulaye Doucoure reduced the deficit with a sweet half-volley in the 68th.

But Doucoure fouled Depoitre in the box late on and Mooy converted from the penalty spot.