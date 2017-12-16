American Downhiller 'brothers' gain speed in Olympic season

At 26, Goldberg has always shown promise inbetween an Achilles' heel injury and some back problems — like when he had the third-fastest run in the downhill portion of the combined at the 2015 world championships in Beaver Creek, Colorado.

He grew more confident when he won a FIS race ahead of a world-class field at Copper Mountain, Colorado, last month.

"So I knew that my speed was there. It was just a matter of staying calm and staying loose over the terrain," Goldberg said. "The nice thing is now that I'm running in the top 30 I have a cleaner course and I can get away with pulling off a more difficult line."

Goldberg often rooms with Bennett.

"He's like my brother. We're both only children," Goldberg said. "We're both very calm people and we're out here for the right reasons — to have fun. We don't take it too seriously ever. We just ski, that's it. So we're on the same wavelength of chillness."

Goldberg was born in Boston and learned to ski in Killington, Vermont, before his family moved to Utah when he was four. Bennett is part of a large contingent of U.S. skiers from Squaw Valley, California.

At 6-foot-7 (2 metres), Bennett has the long limbs to absorb the myriad bumps and terrain on the technical ciaslat section of the Saslong. But he needs to improve his technique on the flats.

"It's tough for me to stay aerodynamic through that gliding terrain," Bennett said. "That's a piece of the puzzle I'm going to have to figure out for the future.

"But I'm psyched for Goldie, because we're best friends, teammates. I got the chills," Bennett added. "Jared's a goofy dude. Ask him to do impersonations for you. His (President Donald) Trump one right now is unbelievable."

Meanwhile, it was a tough day for the squad's veterans as Travis Ganong, a two-time winner on the circuit, finished 39th, and two-time Olympic super-G medallist Andrew Weibrecht sat out with a bothersome knee.

Up next, Ted Ligety will be expected to lead the team on Sunday and Monday in a giant slalom and parallel GS in Alta Badia, where he has won twice.

