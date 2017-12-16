Pressure on Hughes as West Ham beats Stoke 3-0

STOKE, England — Stoke slumped to a fifth Premier League defeat in six games with West Ham's Marko Arnautovic scoring against his old club in a 3-0 win on Saturday.

Kickoff had been delayed by an hour due to a power cut. Once the match started, David Moyes' West Ham was sent on its way by a controversially awarded Mark Noble penalty in the 19th minute, which could result in retrospective punishment for Manuel Lanzini after he appeared to dive.

Stoke manager Mark Hughes faced chants of "Sacked (fired) in the morning" and "Hughes out."

Hughes' mood worsened with second-half goals from Arnautovic and substitute Diafra Sakho.