Michigan rolls to 90-58 win over Detroit Mercy

DETROIT — Charles Matthews had 20 points and seven rebounds, and Michigan went on a 19-0 run in the first half on the way to a 90-58 rout of Detroit Mercy on Saturday.

Zavier Simpson added 12 points and seven assists for Michigan, and Duncan Robinson scored 11 points, all in the first half. The Wolverines led 54-19 at halftime in the opener of a doubleheader of in-state teams at Little Caesars Arena. The second game pitted No. 2 Michigan State against Oakland.

Michigan was without big man Moe Wagner, who sat out with a sprained ankle. The Wolverines (10-3) still raced out to an early lead, taking a 16-4 advantage on Jordan Poole's dunk, and Detroit Mercy's problems were only beginning. A layup by Jaleel Hogan of the Titans (4-7) made it 23-13, but Michigan scored the next 19 points, including 3-pointers by Eli Brooks, Robinson, Simpson, Ibi Watson and Robinson again.

Robinson entered shooting 32 per cent from 3-point range, uncharacteristically low for him. He went 3 of 4 from beyond the arc in this game.