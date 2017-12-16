No. 6 Miami remains undefeated, downs GW 59-50

WASHINGTON — Dewan Huell scored 15 points, Lonnie Walker IV had 13 and No. 6 Miami used a fast start to beat George Washington 59-50 on Saturday.

One of six remaining unbeaten teams in Division 1 entering the weekend, the Hurricanes (9-0) ripped off 13 of the game's first 15 points on their way to a 21-point lead. The scrappy Colonials pulled within seven with 13:53 remaining, but the rally fizzled down the stretch.

Playing its first game since Dec. 5, Miami shot 41 per cent from the field, including a 5-for-21 day from beyond the arc. The Hurricanes made at least half of their field-goal attempts in seven of their first eight games.

Jair Bolden had 13 points and Terry Nolan Jr. scored 10 for the Colonials (5-6), who used a 17-3 run overlapping halftime to cut Miami's lead to 35-28.