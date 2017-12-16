Winston helps No. 2 Michigan State beat Oakland 86-73

NO. 6 MIAMI 59, GEORGE WASHINGTON 50

WASHINGTON (AP) — Dewan Huell scored 15 points and Lonnie Walker IV had 13, helping unbeaten Miami to the road win.

The Hurricanes (9-0) ripped off 13 of the game's first 15 points on their way to a 21-point lead. The scrappy Colonials pulled within seven with 13:53 remaining, but the rally fizzled down the stretch.

Playing its first game since Dec. 5, Miami shot 41 per cent from the field, including a 5-for-21 day from beyond the arc.

Jair Bolden had 13 points for the Colonials (5-6), who shot 18.5 per cent (5 for 27) from the field in the first half and finished at 30.2 per cent overall.

NO. 8 KENTUCKY 93, VIRGINIA TECH 86

LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) — Kevin Knox scored 21 points, and Kentucky outlasted Virginia Tech 93-86 for its most significant victory this season.

Kentucky (9-1) made a season-high 11 3-pointers in its seventh straight win. Hamidou Diallo had 20 points for the Wildcats, and Quade Green added 17 points while wearing shaded protective glasses after injuring his eye last week against Monmouth.

Ahmed Hill scored 20 points and Justin Robinson had 19 for Virginia Tech (8-2), which entered the game leading the nation in scoring (96.2 points). The Hokies shot 58 per cent, but committed 19 turnovers leading to 36 Kentucky points.

NO. 10 XAVIER 68, EAST TENNESSEE STATE 66

CINCINNATI (AP) — Trevon Bluiett's jumper with 6.3 seconds left completed Xavier's rally from a 22-point second-half deficit.

The Musketeers (10-1) overcame their worst shooting performance of the season, making clutch shots at the end to pull it out. Bluiett missed 11 straight shots and was only 7 of 22 from the field for 18 points, but made the one that mattered.

ETSU (6-4) led 51-29 with 14:24 to go, but couldn't hold off the Musketeers. Desonta Bradford scored 20 points, but his long 3-pointer was off the mark at the buzzer.

RUTGERS 71, NO. 15 SETON HALL 65

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — Corey Sanders scored eight of his season-high 22 points during Rutgers' game-ending 17-2 run, leading the Scarlet Knights to their biggest victory since Steve Pikiell became coach last year.

Freshman Geo Baker added 17 and Deshawn Freeman had 12 points and 16 rebounds as the Scarlet Knights (10-3) beat a ranked team for the first time since defeating No. 4 Wisconsin in January 2015.

Myles Powell had 18 points for the Pirates (9-2), who had won five in a row. Desi Rodriguez added 15 points and Angel Delgado had 21 rebounds.

Seton Hall did not make another field goal after Powell hit a jumper with 6:07 to play for a 63-54 lead.

NO. 16 VIRGINIA 80, DAVIDSON 60

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (AP) — Nigel Johnson scored 22 points and Devon Hall had a career-high 20, helping Virginia to the victory.

Kyle Guy added 19 points for the Cavaliers (9-1), who were playing for the first time since losing 68-61 to No. 11 West Virginia on Dec. 5.

The Wildcats (4-4), also playing for the first time in 11 days, got 20 points from Peyton Aldridge and 12 from Oskar Michelsen.

NO. 17 PURDUE 82, BUTLER 67

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Carsen Edwards scored 18 points, Vincent Edwards and Isaac Haas had 15 apiece, and Purdue got its second win in the seven-year history of the Crossroads Classic.

The Boilermakers (11-2) never trailed on the way to their first win in the series in nearly two decades. Purdue had lost five in a row to Butler since its previous victory over the Bulldogs on Dec. 19, 1998.

Kelan Martin had 17 points for the Bulldogs (8-3), who went into the annual classic in Indianapolis with a five-game winning streak, including their best offensive showing of the year in a 95-67 win over Youngstown State a week ago. Paul Jorgensen finished with 15 points and eight boards.

Ryan Cline's 3-pointer with 6 seconds left in the first period gave Purdue a 35-19 halftime lead.

INDIANA 80, NO. 18 NOTRE DAME 77, OT

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Juwan Morgan scored 19 of his career-high 34 points in the last 8 1/2 minutes, helping Indiana erase an eight-point deficit and beat Notre Dame in overtime.

Indiana coach Archie Miller got his biggest win of his first season with the Hoosiers (6-5) in his first appearance at the Crossroads Classic, an annual doubleheader between the state's four highest profile teams.

Morgan scored all of Indiana's points in an 8-0 run to close regulation and the first four in overtime.

Bonzie Colson's half-court heave to force a second overtime rimmed out. Colson led the Fighting Irish (8-3) with 29 points.

OKLAHOMA STATE 71, NO. 19 FLORIDA STATE

SUNRISE, Fla. (AP) — Mitchell Solomon scored on a tip-in with 6 seconds left and then took a game-clinching charge at the other end of the court, and Oklahoma State knocked Florida State from the unbeaten ranks.

Florida State went ahead on Terance Mann's follow with 10 seconds to go, but Oklahoma State needed only four seconds to go the length of the court to score for the 14th and final lead change.

Following a timeout, the Seminoles' CJ Walker drove into the lane but collided with Solomon and was called for the foul, sealing the Cowboys' win.

Oklahoma State (8-2) ended a streak of seven consecutive losses against ranked teams since February. Florida State (9-1) missed a chance to match the best start to a season in school history.

