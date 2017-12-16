Wilson-Frame's hot second half leads Pitt past McNeese State

PITTSBURGH — In the first half against McNeese State on Saturday afternoon, Pittsburgh couldn't get going on offence and was without senior lead Ryan Luther, who missed the game with a foot injury.

In the second half, junior Jared Wilson-Frame stepped into the void as both a vocal leader and a volume scorer, scoring 16 of his 19 points after the break to lead Pitt to a 72-51 win.

Both teams struggled from the floor in the first half when they went a combined 15 for 65 (23 per cent). McNeese State took a 10-3 lead and it took the Panthers (6-5) much of the first half to battle back.

Wilson-Frame, a junior college product in his first Division I season, got things going with a second-half hot streak from downtown. He was 5 of 7 from 3-point range and 7 of 11 overall.

"Jared's leadership was terrific today and I really think that's what enabled him to play the way that he did," Pitt head coach Kevin Stallings said. "He was talking in at halftime, talking on the way out of the locker room. He was the guy that was bringing the energy for us today."

After the break, Wilson-Frame went on a roll. He went on a personal 13-5 run to push the Pitt lead from five at the break to a more-comfortable 13. As a team, Pitt shot 16 of 27 from the floor and 8 of 14 from beyond the arc in the second period.

"We had great shots when they made their run," McNeese State head coach Dave Simmons said. "Those are shots we can finish. . We couldn't stay close enough and the game just got a little bit lopsided."

James Harvey led the Cowboys (2-7) with 14 points. Quatarrius Wilson had 11 points and 10 rebounds.

BIG PICTURE

McNeese State had one chance this regular season to face a major-conference opponent, and the Cowboys acquitted themselves well. Coming off three straight losses, the Cowboys got off to a hot start, leading until the 10:44 mark of the first half.