Cook, Hawkeyes cruise past Drake 90-64

"Disappointed in how we played. It's a really tough matchup for us physically. I felt like we really didn't give ourselves a chance with the turnovers," Drake coach Niko Medved said.

THE BIG PICTURE

Iowa: This was Iowa's best win yet — although that's more of an indictment of the Hawkeyes' start than anything else. The Hawkeyes used their huge edge in size to their advantage and, for once, imposed their will on a decent opponent. The Iowa that showed up in its state capital could win some games in the Big Ten.

Drake: The team that nearly beat Minnesota in Minneapolis was nowhere to be found. The Bulldogs couldn't find an answer to Iowa's size, and they were outscored 50-31 in the second half. Drake will look to rebuild its momentum with Valley play starting in just under two weeks.

THE BAER CAGE

Baer loves playing at Wells Fargo Arena against Drake. Two years ago he had 13 points, seven rebounds and six blocked shots, and on Saturday he became the first Iowa player with more than 13 rebounds, four assists and four steals in a game since Reggie Evans did it against Missouri on Dec. 16, 2000. "When he's playing like that we're a different team," McCaffery said.

PEMSL'S BACK

Cordell Pemsl, who missed Sunday's win over Southern after cutting his leg late in last week's loss to Iowa State, returned to action with six points and eight rebounds. Pemsl also notched his first career dunk in the second half.

KEY NUMBERS

Iowa outrebounded Drake 41-24. ... This was a sloppy one, with 14 turnovers by the Hawkeyes — including six by Cook. ... The Bulldogs were just 3 of 14 on 3s in the second half. ... Luka Garza had 13 points and seven rebounds off the bench for Iowa.

UP NEXT

Iowa: Hosts Southern Utah on Tuesday.

Drake: Plays at South Dakota State on Tuesday.

By Luke Meredith, The Associated Press