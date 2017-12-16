Down by 22, No. 10 Xavier rallies for 68-66 win over ETSU

CINCINNATI — Trevon Bluiett missed 11 straight shots as Xavier fell behind by 22 points in the second half. When the 10th-ranked Musketeers absolutely had to get one, their top scorer stepped back and confidently put one in.

Bluiett's jumper with 6.3 seconds left completed the Musketeers' frantic rally Saturday to a 68-66 victory over ETSU, their biggest comeback in 18 seasons at the Cintas Center.

The Musketeers (10-1) overcame their worst shooting performance of the season, making the clutch shots at the end to pull it out. Bluiett was only 7 of 22 from the field for 18 points, but made the one that mattered, using one of his signature moves.

"Anybody who's watched film on him, they know that's his game," said teammate Sean O'Mara, who had eight points and seven rebounds. "The step-back — that's his move."

ETSU (6-4) led 51-29 with 14:24 to go, but couldn't hold off the Musketeers. Desonta Bradford scored 20 points, but his long 3-pointer was off the mark at the buzzer.

Xavier has won 38 straight nonconference home games since a 56-55 loss to Wofford on Dec. 22, 2012. The streak was in jeopardy until the final minute. Kerem Kanter's 3-pointer tied it at 66 with 53 seconds left.

"We played our hearts out," ETSU coach Steve Forbes said. "We couldn't finish. We had opportunities to close it out but missed some shots. We can't leave Kanter open like that."

Xavier came into the game ranked second nationally at 54.6 per cent from the field, but shot a season-low 29 per cent from the field in the first half. The Musketeers finished at 38 per cent.

Down by 22 points, the Musketeers switched from their usual man-to-man to a zone defence and ETSU's offence slogged down, giving them a chance for the comeback. ETSU missed its last three shots.

"We followed our game plan," said ETSU's Peter Jurkin, who had 11 points and blocked five shots. "In the end, they went to a 1-3-1 (zone) and the ball didn't go in so easily."