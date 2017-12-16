Oklahoma State hands No. 19 Florida State 1st loss, 71-70

SUNRISE, Fla. — Mitchell Solomon scored on a tip-in with 6 seconds left and then took a game-clinching charge at the other end of the court, and Oklahoma State knocked No. 19 Florida State from the unbeaten ranks Saturday, winning 71-70 in the Orange Bowl Classic.

Florida State went ahead on Terance Mann's follow with 10 seconds to go, but Oklahoma State needed only four seconds to go the length of the court to score for the 14th and final lead change.

Following a timeout, the Seminoles' CJ Walker drove into the lane but collided with Solomon and was called for the foul, sealing the Cowboys' win.

Oklahoma State (8-2) ended a streak of seven consecutive losses against ranked teams since February. Florida State (9-1) missed a chance to match the best start to a season in school history.