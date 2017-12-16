Coastal Carolina downs NAIA Montreat 83-70

CONWAY, S.C. — Jaylen Shaw scored 23 points, Zac Cuthbertson finished with 22 and the two combined to shoot 14 of 20 from the field as Coastal Carolina beat NAIA Montreat College 83-70 on Saturday.

Shaw was 7 of 9 from both the field and free-throw line, while Cuthbertson was 7 of 11 from the field and 6 of 8 from the line. Cuthbertson added 10 rebounds and five assists.

Demario Beck added 10 points and 11 rebounds for the Chanticleers (6-5) and Artur Labinowicz scored 10 with nine rebounds. Coastal Carolina had 48-33 rebounding edge with 12 coming on the offensive end.

Shaw, Cuthbertson and Matt Lindsey each made 3s to start the game and the Chanticleers never trailed. Artur Labonowicz' 3-pointer with 10:34 left before halftime made it 21-9.