Scott has 34 points; Fort Wayne holds off Stetson 88-84

FORT WAYNE, Ind. — Bryson Scott had 10 of his career-tying 34 points in the final minutes to help Fort Wayne fend off Stetson for an 88-84 win on Saturday afternoon.

Fort Wayne (7-5) took the lead for good midway through the second half and held off the Hatters in the closing minutes. Steton's Divine Myles drove for a layup to get within a point, 85-84 with 42 seconds remaining. Scott followed with a layup to extend the lead to 87-84. Myles missed a 3-point attempt with seven seconds left and Jax Levitch made a free throw to seal the win.

Scott, who hit 30 points for the fourth time this season, was 12 of 24 from the floor and made all nine free-throw attempts. John Konchar added 17 points, Xzavier Taylor chipped in 13 and Levitch pulled down 12 rebounds for the Mastodons.

Myles finished with 25 points for Stetson (7-6).