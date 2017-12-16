Massinburg's 23 leads Buffalo past Robert Morris, 86-70

BUFFALO, N.Y. — CJ Massinburg scored 23 points and led six players into double-figure scoring as Buffalo knocked off Robert Morris. 86-70 on Saturday afternoon.

Massinburg, who came in averaging 19.7 points per game, was 6 of 8 from the field, including 3 of 4 from distance, and 8 of 10 from the line.

Davonta Jordan drilled a 3-pointer to spark a 10-0 run by the Bulls midway through the first half that gave them a 29-16 lead that turned into a 46-30 advantage at intermission.

Jordan finished with 13 points and Jeremy Harris added 14 points and grabbed nine rebounds.