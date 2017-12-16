Cabrera & Son take lead in Father-Son Challenge

ORLANDO, Fla. — Two-time major champion Angel Cabrera and Angel Cabrera Jr. birdied their last three holes for a 13-under 59 to take a one-shot lead Saturday in the PNC Father-Son Challenge.

Cabrera, a Masters and U.S. Open champion, is making his debut in this popular 36-hole scramble. His son said he practiced hard for 10 days and was certain playing front of cameras. What helped put him at ease was watching his father make so many putts.

"We combined very well," Cabrera said. "When I hit a bad shot, he hit a good one. That's the key."

They had a one-shot lead over Mark O'Meara and Shaun O'Meara, who are playing for the first time. That included a birdie on the last hole, which O'Meara attributed to the strength of his son.

"My little man hit it 58 yards by me on the 18th," said O'Meara, the Masters and British Open champion in 1998. "It's a little easier coming in with a 6-iron."

Defending champions David Duval and Nick Karavites rallying over the back nine at the Ritz-Carlton Golf Club for a 61. They are trying to become the first father-son team to repeat as winners since Bernhard and Stefan Langer in 2006. Larry Nelson won two years in a row in 2007 and 2008, but with different sons.

"I'd imagine we have to break 60 tomorrow to have a chance to win, but hey, stranger things have happened," Duval said. "I've even one it myself."

Duval shot 59 at the Bob Hope Classic to win in 1999 on his way to reaching No. 1 in the world that year.

Duval and his stepson were tied with Bernhard Langer and 17-year-old Jason Langer, who made two eagles on the last five holes. This Langer tandem won in 2014.

Jack Nicklaus, playing with grandson G.T., opened with a 68.