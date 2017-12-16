Jacksonville State beats SC Upstate 77-61

JACKSONVILLE, Ala. — Malcolm Drumwright scored 13 points, Christian Cunningham had 11 points and 10 rebounds, and Jacksonville State never trailed in beating South Carolina Upstate 77-61 on Saturday.

Jamall Gregory scored 12 with eight assists and four steals, Jason Burnell scored 12, Norbertas Giga added 11 with 10 rebounds, and Marlon Hunter had 11 points for the Gamecocks (8-3).

Jacksonville State outrebounded the Spartans 43-25, outscored them 46-24 in the paint, and scored 22 points off of 12 turnovers.

Cunningham's dunk capped a 13-5 run and the Gamecocks led 48-35 early in the second half. Burnell and Ashton Spears combined for three 3s in an 11-0 run and the Gamecocks led 59-41.