Lindsey scores 25 to lead Northwestern over DePaul 62-60

Lindsey nailed a jumper with 1:36 left and a 3 for a five-point edge with 55 seconds remaining.

"My team needed me to hit shots and close the game, so that's what I did," Lindsey said.

Strus made three free throws with 35 seconds left to pull DePaul within two before Northwestern turned the ball over. Eli Cain — who shot 1 for 10 — missed a driving layup at the buzzer for the Blue Demons.

"We wanted to get the ball in (Strus') hands," DePaul coach Dave Leitao said. "For reasons, I've got to look at the film whether he was open or not open, whatever the case may be, he didn't get it."

Strus set his previous career high of 24 on Dec. 9 against UIC.

"He's in such good shape. He just runs," Collins said of Strus, comparing his spirit to former Duke player J.J. Redick.

The Blue Demons made just 9 of 24 free throws (37.5 per cent).

"They just don't tell the whole story of the game," Leitao said.

BIG PICTURE

Northwestern: The Wildcats are playing four area teams (including Chicago State, Valpo and Lewis) in nine days before hitting the road to play Oklahoma on Dec. 22.

DePaul: The Blue Demons have already faced three Big Ten teams this season, losing 82-73 to Illinois and 73-51 to No. 2 Michigan State. DePaul begins Big East play against top-ranked Villanova on Dec. 27.

INJURY UPDATE

Collins said Law was "doing fine" and conscious after suffering a head injury one minute into the second half.

NEW HOME

Collins admired DePaul's new, 10,000-seat Wintrust Arena. Attendance was 7,001.

"It's a great atmosphere," he said. "It gets me excited for our future, what we've got coming next year, gets me a little jealous."

Northwestern's Welsh-Ryan Arena is undergoing a $110 million renovation.

BY THE NUMBERS

DePaul leads the all-time series 20-13, but Northwestern is 10-7 against the Blue Demons since 1987.

UP NEXT

Northwestern: Hosts Lewis on Tuesday.

DePaul: Hosts Miami (Ohio) in its final nonconference game Thursday.

By Sarah Trotto, The Associated Press