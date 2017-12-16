Illinois State edges Mississippi in overtime 101-97

OXFORD, Miss. — Keyshawn Evans scored 25 points, including the go-ahead basket in overtime Saturday, as Illinois State defeated Mississippi 101-97.

Illinois State (5-6) led by as many as 14 points in the second half and missed a potential game-winning shot to send it to overtime at 87-87. Evans, who added seven assists and four rebounds, hit a 3-point shot to open overtime — his fifth bucket from behind the arc — and the Redbirds never trailed again.

Milik Yarbrough also finished with 25 points while grabbing 10 rebounds and dishing out eight assists to highlight a balanced Illinois State attack. Phil Fayne scored 16 points with 10 rebounds and Madison Williams added 14 points.

Ole Miss (5-5) was led by Bruce Stevens with 27 points while Terence Davis scored 17 points with a team-high nine rebounds. Deandre Burnett scored 19 points with seven assists while Breein Tyree and Marcanvis Hymon added 14 and 11 points, respectively.

Illinois State shot 31 of 73 (43 per cent) from the field, 13 of 31 (42 per cent) from 3-point range, including consecutive shots from Evans and Matt Hein to build an insurmountable lead to open overtime. The Redbirds finished 26 of 31 (84 per cent) from the free throw line.

The Rebels were 31 of 73 (43 per cent) from the field and 7 of 26 (27 per cent) from the 3-point line. Stevens was 13 of 16 from the free throw line as Ole Miss finished 28 of 37 (76 per cent), but were out rebounded 49-41 by the Redbirds.

BIG PICTURE

Illinois State: The Redbirds won despite leading scorers Yarbrough and Fayne fouling out at the 3:01 and 6:02 marks in regulation, respectively.

Yarbrough was the game's dominant offensive player, but Evans was brilliant in the stretch run of regulation and overtime. The Redbirds used a nine-man rotation made up entirely of underclassmen. The win stopped a two-game losing streak.

Ole Miss: The Rebels, after a promising November start, have lost four of the last five and are 0-3 in overtime at home. In each of the overtime losses, the Rebels failed to make a winning play in the final 15 seconds.