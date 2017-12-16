Clemson rallies past No. 22 Florida 71-69

White has been unhappy with his team's transition defence this season. The Gators allowed only seven fast-break points, but that included Thomas' decisive dunk.

Reed finished with 22 points, six assists and five rebounds, and was voted the outstanding player. Gabe DeVoe added 19 points and six rebounds for the Tigers, who shot 51 per cent.

Clemson led for only 80 seconds, but coach Brad Brownell earned his 300th victory.

"Obviously a terrific win for our team," Brownell said. "For most of the game, it felt like Florida was in control. We did a good job in a couple instances of battling back."

Hudson scored the Gators' first 12 points and finished with 23, but the Gators shot 1 for 10 over the final 5:19.

"We had some decent shots," White said. "We just weren't able to convert."

The meeting was the first between the teams since 1957.

No. 19 Florida State lost to Oklahoma State 71-70 in the first game of the doubleheader.

COMEBACK

Egor Koulechov sank a buzzer-beating 3-pointer to give the Gators a 40-33 halftime lead, and they were up 47-35 early in the second half. Clemson took its first lead since 4 minutes into the game when DeVoe sank a 3-pointer to make it 67-66.

"We never got down on ourselves," Reed said. "We stayed poised and played with composure for 40 minutes."

BIG PICTURE

White has been unhappy with his team's effort and said hype about the Gators' potential hasn't helped.

"The guys have gotten so much noise about how good we are, it has been a challenge to find that hunger you're looking for," he said. "Tuesday and Wednesday we were horrible in practice. I don't understand it. I could count the number of bad practices we had last year on one hand."

UP NEXT

The Gators play host to James Madison on Wednesday.

Clemson plays host to South Carolina on Tuesday.

___

By Steven Wine, The Associated Press