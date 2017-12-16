Wright with 22, South Carolina St. beats Jacksonville 83-74

ORANGEBURG, S.C. — Donte Wright scored 22 points and grabbed four rebounds as South Carolina State beat Jacksonville 83-74 on Saturday afternoon.

Wright was 7 of 16 from the floor including five 3-pointers for the Bulldogs (4-9). James Richardson added 15 points and Ian Kinard had 11 points and five rebounds.

The Bulldogs averaged 42 per cent shooting (28 of 67) and scored 20 points on 26 tries at the free-throw line as Jacksonville committed 24 personal fouls.

The Bulldogs led the entire game after the first 30 seconds and had a 38-33 edge at the break. Their biggest lead was 14 points with 6:17 to play in the second half.