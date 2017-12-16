Southern Miss rolls to 75-58 win over William Carey

HATTIESBURG, Miss. — Cortez Edwards scored 28 points and grabbed 12 rebounds to lead Southern Miss to its fourth straight victory Saturday with a 75-58 win over NAIA program William Carey.

Trailing by four early in the second half, Southern Miss (7-4) got a 3-pointer from Tyree Griffin to spark a 16-4 run to put the Golden Eagles on top for good 44-36 with just under 14 minutes to play. Dominic Magee got six of his 19 points during the go-ahead run and finished with his first career double-double by hauling in 11 rebounds.

Griffin got a 3-point play to stretch the advantage to 59-48 and Southern Miss led by double figures the rest of the way.

William Carey led most of the first half but went flat over the final four minutes before the break as Southern Miss went on an 8-2 run to take a 28-26 advantage into the lockers.