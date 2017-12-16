Ohio State beats Appalachian State 80-67

"They completely took us out of the way we played," Mountaineers coach Jim Fox said. "Our guys are not a selfish team but our players were selfish today with the lack of ball movement."

BIG PICTURE

Appalachian State: The Mountaineers are being challenged by their nonconference schedule that has them playing only four of 12 games at home through Saturday. They are 0-5 in true away games and 1-2 at neutral sites. Appalachian State was picked to finish 11th of 12 teams in the Sun Belt Conference preseason poll. "I hate to lose but learning from this game will help us down the road," Fox said.

Ohio State: The Buckeyes found their long-range touch in the first three of their four-game winning streak when they made 47.9 per cent of their 3-pointers. Against the Mountaineers they hit 21.4 per cent (3 for 14).

RETURN ENGAGEMENT

Tate, a senior, and the redshirt junior Bates-Diop will make another appearance in Value City Arena on Sunday when they receive their diplomas as part of the autumn commencement ceremonies. Tate's degree is in sports industry. Bates-Diop majored in economics.

Ohio State finished final exams earlier in the week, much to the relief of Williams, "It was very, very stressful to say the least. I had to check on one of my grades before I came in here (interview room). I'm good."

BY THE NUMBERS

Shabazz moved to 28th on the Mountaineers' career scoring list with 1,129 points, surpassing the 1,114 of Mel Hubbard. . Tate eclipsed Ronnie Stoke's 1,240 points to become 33rd on the OSU all-time list with 1,254.

UP NEXT

Appalachian State: The Mountaineers play at Hampton on Wednesday in their final test before opening Sun Belt Conference play with home games vs. Texas State on Dec. 29 and UT Arlington on Dec. 31.

Ohio State: The Buckeyes complete a four-game homestand vs. The Citadel on Tuesday before travelling to New Orleans to play No. 7 North Carolina in the CBSSports Classic on Dec. 23.

By Craig Merz, The Associated Press