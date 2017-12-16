Zykov scores winner as Checkers top Rocket

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Valentin Zykov's power-play goal in the second period was the winner as the Charlotte Checkers defeated the Laval Rocket 3-1 on Saturday in American Hockey League play.

Lucas Wallmark and Clark Bishop, into an empty net, also scored for the Checkers (18-9-1). Jeremy Smith made 20 saves for the win in net.

Tom Parisi replied on the power play for Laval (10-12-6), which dropped its fourth in a row. Charlie Lindgren stopped 23 shots for the Montreal Canadiens' AHL affiliate.

Both teams were 1 for 3 on the power play.