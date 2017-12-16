Reports: C.C. Sabathia agrees to 1-year deal with Yankees

NEW YORK — C.C. Sabathia has reportedly agreed to a one-year, $10 million deal to remain with the New York Yankees.

MLB.com first reported the deal Saturday.

The 37-year-old Sabathia made $25 million last year when he went 14-5 with a 3.69 earned-run average. He has a 237-146 career record in 17 seasons with Cleveland, Milwaukee and New York.

By The Associated Press