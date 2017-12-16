Nicholls routs NAIA Culver-Stockton 92-51

THIBODAUX, La. — Roddy Peters and Lafayette Rutledge each scored 18 points to lead five in double-figure scoring and Nicholls routed NAIA Culver-Stockton 92-51 on Saturday night.

Peters was 8 of 11 from the field, and Rutledge was 6-of-10 shooting from 3-point range. Tevon Saddler added 15 points for Nicholls (5-5), which shot 50 per cent from the floor to snap a two-game skid. Jahvaughn Powell chipped in 14 points and Ryghe Lyons had 12.

Thaddeus Newby scored 11 points to lead Culver-Stockton.

The Colonels, who lead the Southland Conference hitting 10.3 3-pointers per game, shot just 1 of 20 from distance in a 79-68 loss against Idaho but made 10 of 31 against Culver-Stockton.