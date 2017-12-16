Green Bay routs Div. II Wisconsin Parkside early, wins 86-50

ASHWAUBENON, Wis. — Hunter Crist came off the Green Bay bench to hit 6 of 7 shots from the field, including both 3-point attempts, to fuel the Phoenix' 86-50 romp past Division II Wisconsin-Parkside on Saturday night.
Green Bay raced to a 32-point lead by halftime and cruised to the victory.
Kahlil Small's jumper with 13:43 left in the first half gave the Phoenix a double-digit lead, 16-5. After Jameel Moore scored to cut the lead to 18-7, Green Bay went on a 16-2 run. By intermission the lead was 52-20.
Green Bay (4-6) shot 55.7 (34 of 61) from the field, including 8 of 23 from distance.
Wisconsin Parkside was 17 of 52 from the field (32.7 per cent), including just 4 of 20 from deep.
David Jesperson, Kameron Hankerson and PJ Pipes each added 11 points for Green Bay.
Moore was the Lone Ranger to reach double figure scoring, finishing with 13 points.
By The Associated Press
