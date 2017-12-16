Charles with 24, Albany holds on for 68-65 win over Canisius

ALBANY, N.Y. — Travis Charles scored 24 points and grabbed six rebounds as Albany held on for 68-65 win over Canisius on Saturday night.

Charles scored seven points as part of an 11-6 run to open the second half, lifting Albany from a one-point deficit at intermission to a 45-41 lead with 11:55 to play. Canisius remained close after that and an Isaiah Reese 3-pointer cut it to 67-65 with five seconds remaining. Reese missed another try from distance and the Great Danes (11-2) held on for the win.

Joe Cremo added 16 points, four rebounds and five assists for Albany. Greig Stire had 10 points and seven rebounds.

Canisius went up 28-18 on a Reese jumper with 7:27 to play in the first half but Albany surged 16-7 in the final six minutes to close to 35-34 at the break.