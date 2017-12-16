Broncos sign O-lineman from Bengals practice squad

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — The Denver Broncos bolstered their offensive line Saturday when they signed guard J.J. Dielman from Cincinnati's practice squad to take quarterback Trevor Siemian's roster spot.

Dielman is a 6-foot-5, 310-pound rookie who was selected by Cincinnati in the fifth round of the 2017 draft out of the University of Utah, the same school that tackle Garett Bolles, the Broncos' first-round draft pick, attended last year.

Dielman played right tackle his first three seasons at Utah before moving to centre. He was on the Los Angeles Rams' active roster in Week 1 but was released by the Rams and joined the Bengals' practice squad.

His cousin, Kris Dielman, was an offensive lineman for the San Diego Chargers from 2003-11.

The Broncos recently placed starting right guard Ronald Leary on IR with a bad back

The Broncos placed Siemian on IR Friday, a day after he injured his left shoulder at Indianapolis.

Brock Osweiler relieved Siemian and his three-TD performance led the Broncos to a 25-13 comeback over the Colts. But coach Vance Joseph announced Friday that Paxton Lynch was back in the mix at quarterback and might get the starting nod next week at Washington despite Osweiler's performance.

Joseph said he'll choose between Osweiler and Lynch on Monday. Lynch was injured in his only start of the year when he sustained a high left ankle sprain at Oakland last month. He spent the fourth quarter sobbing on the sideline, leading many to believe he's suffered a more serious, season-ending injury.

