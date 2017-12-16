Hanifin, Darling help Hurricanes beat Blue Jackets 2-1

RALEIGH, N.C. — After six consecutive games on the road, Noah Hanifin and Scott Darling made sure the Carolina Hurricanes had a happy homecoming.

Hanifin scored the tiebreaking goal in the second period, Darling stopped 35 shots and the Hurricanes beat the Columbus Blue Jackets 2-1 Saturday night.

Eric Staal also scored for Carolina, which won its third straight in its first home game after a two-week trip.

"We just had to fight through this stretch," Hanifin said. "You gotta find a way to win, on the road or wherever."

Alexander Wenneberg had the goal for Columbus, and Sergei Bobrovsky finished with 22 saves.

The Hurricanes never trailed despite being handily outshot 36-24 by the Blue Jackets. Darling was the primary reason, stopping prime scoring chances throughout by Columbus to record his first win in his last six starts.

"It's huge, it's been a while since I won a game," Darling said. "When you're seeing the puck well sometimes it looks like it's in slow motion. It was a good night like that."

Hanifin gave Carolina the lead with 7:02 remaining in the middle period with a 4-on-4 tally. The young defenceman joined his forwards on a rush up the ice and crashed the net, banging home his own rebound after an initial kick save by Bobrovsky.

"I think in 4-on-4 it's a good opportunity to create some offence and I love it," Hanifin said. "It's fun having all the space out there. I saw an opportunity to maybe drive the net and I knew we had guys back , and it was kind of a lucky bounce for me there. You want to go to the net and finish your route to the net, so that's what I was trying to do."

That was all Darling needed, as he turned aside all 20 Columbus shots over the final two periods to secure the victory.