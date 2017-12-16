QMJHL Roundup: Voltigeurs beat Tigres 5-3

Kolby Johnson and Samuel Poulin scored for the Phoenix (15-13-7).

---

TITAN 3 WILDCATS 2 (SO)

MONCTON, N.B. — German Rubtsov, Jordan Maher and Antoine Morand scored in the shootout for Acadie-Bathurst as it topped the Wildcats.

Maher and Dawson Theede had goals in regulation for the Titan (19-9-7).

Anderson MacDonald and Daniil Miromanov found the back of the net for Moncton (14-16-5).

---

OCEANIC 3 DRAKKAR 2 (OT)

BAIE-COMEAU, Que. — Alexis Lafreniere forced extra time with a goal late in the third period and then won it 55 seconds into overtime as Rimouski edged the Drakkar.

Yannik Bertrand opened the scoring on the power play for the Oceanic (22-8-4).

Isaiah Gallo-Demetris and Gabriel Fortier scored for Baie-Comeau (15-16-3).

---

CATARACTES 7 SAGUENEENS 3

SHAWINIGAN, Que. — Samuel Asselin had a goal and two assists to lift the Cataractes past Chicoutimi.

Gabriel Denis, Cameron Askew, Max-Antoine Melancon, Simon Benoit, Vasily Glotov and Leon Denny supplied the rest of the offence for Shawinigan (10-24-1).

Morgan Nauss, Kelly Klima and Kevin Klima scored for the Sagueneens (14-17-3).

Samuel Blier of the Cataractes was given a match penalty for boarding at 3:03 of the second period.

---

MOOSEHEADS 4 SCREAMING EAGLES 2

HALIFAX — Xavier Parent scored the winner in the second period as the Mooseheads doubled up Cape Breton.

Jared McIsaac, Patrick Kyte and Connor Moynihan also chipped in for Halifax (21-9-5).

Peyton Hoyt and Jordan Ty Fournier had goals for the Screaming Eagles (15-16-3).

---

SEA DOGS 4 ISLANDERS 3 (OT)

SAINT JOHN, N.B. — Daniel Hardie had the overtime winner and two assists as the Sea Dogs edged Charlottetown.

Brendan O'Reilly, Cole Reginato and Nathan Larose also scored for Saint John (10-19-6).

Cayse Ton, Nikita Alexandrov and Pierre-Olivier Joseph found the back of the net for the Islanders (20-11-2).

---

HUSKIES 4 FOREURS 2

ROUYN-NORANDA, Que. — Felix Bibeau had two goals and two assists to lift the Huskies over Val-d'Or.

Mathieu Boucher and Tommy Beaudoin also chipped in for Rouyn-Noranda (20-8-6).

Jeremy Michel and Maxim Mizyurin scored for the Foreurs (14-17-3).

---

— This roundup was generated automatically with a CP-developed application.

By The Canadian Press