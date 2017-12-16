Lindsey's basket lifts Arkansas State over FAU 64-63

BOCA RATON, Fla. — Rashad Lindsey's basket at the buzzer lifted Arkansas State to a 64-63 victory over Florida Atlantic on Saturday night.

Deven Simms got the Red Wolves within a point, 63-62, with a basket with 32 seconds remaining and Lindsey made a steal with 19 seconds left. Ty Cockfield missed a layup but got the rebound before Lindsey, who shot only 2 of 10, put in a floater.

Simms finished with 22 points and 11 rebounds for his third career double-double to lead Arkansas State (4-7). Cockfield added 16 points.

The Owls (6-4) had a four-game win streak snapped. The streak was the longest under coach Michael Curry in his four seasons. Ronald Delph had 16 points and seven rebounds for FAU. Gerdarius Troutman made three 3-pointers and scored 15 points with Anthony Adger adding 13.