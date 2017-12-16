Texas A&M-Commerce wins NCAA Division II title

Mike Beaudry was 22 of 48 for 252 yards and a touchdown.

"They're good up front," Beaudry said, "and they did a really good job of getting pressure. It's on me to slow things down and work my progressions. It's something I can do better at."

E.J. Thompson's 9-yard touchdown run put the Lions up 27-17 midway through the third quarter. Following a West Florida field goal, Perez hit Marquis Wimberly with a 40-yard pass to open up a two-touchdown lead at the end of the third quarter.

Commerce dominated the stats, outgaining the Argonauts 477 to 276 in total yards, but four Lions turnovers kept West Florida in the game. The Argos managed just 13 points off those turnovers.

"It was a fantastic game played by two really good football teams," Commerce coach Colby Carthel said. "I'm still not sure we're the two best teams in Division II, but we're the two best teams that got it done during the playoffs.

"It was a long hard road through the playoffs to get to this stage. We made a few more plays than they did to pull out the victory."

Texas A&M-Commerce opened the game with a 97-yard touchdown drive, capped by a 50-yard scoring strike from Perez to Shawn Hooks. Following a failed Lions fake punt, West Florida responded with a 10-play, 49-yard drive. Chris Schwarz plunged in from the 1 for the tying score.

It didn't take long for Commerce to respond, as Reggie Kincade returned the ensuing kickoff 99 yards for a touchdown. It was the first kickoff return touchdown in the championship game since 2012. The Lions got two field goals to stretch the lead to 20-7 before a 20-yard touchdown from Beaudry to Antoine Griffin cut the lead to 20-14 at halftime.

NOTES: The two sides carried two of the longest active streaks in college football into the game. The Lions had the longest at nine games. West Florida was tied for the fourth longest at six games. ... West Florida was the third unranked team to play for the national title. All three have lost in the title game.

By David Smale, The Associated Press