Gant has 1st double-double to lead Louisiana to 87-65 win

LAFAYETTE, La. — JaKeenan Gant scored 21 points while pulling down 11 rebounds to help lead Louisiana to its sixth straight win, an 87-65 victory over New Orleans on Saturday night.

Louisiana (9-2), which is 5-0 at home, has won nine of its last 10 games.

Gant, who had his first career double-double, hit 8 of 13 field-goal attempts while grabbing six offensive rebounds. Frank Bartley IV had 19 points, all in the second half, for the Ragin' Cajuns. Bryce Washington added 12 points with six assists and Marcus Stroman and Malik Marquetti chipped in 10 apiece.

Louisiana took a 42-35 lead into the break. Bartley hit a 3 for his first points of the game as the Ragin' Cajuns started the second half on a 16-8 run to push their lead to 58-43 and cruised to the win.