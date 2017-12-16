Senators blank Canadiens in NHL 100 Classic

OTTAWA — Craig Anderson made 28 saves for his 40th career shutout as the Ottawa Senators blanked the Montreal Canadiens 3-0 on Saturday in the NHL 100 Classic outdoor game.

Jean-Gabriel Pageau, Bobby Ryan and Nate Thompson, into an empty net, scored for the Senators (11-13-7).

Carey Price was kept busy as he stopped 35 shots for the Canadiens (14-15-4), but didn't get any offensive support to help his cause.

The temperature at puck drop was -10.8 C. Despite the frigid temperatures 33,959 fans filled the stands at TD Place. It marked the first outdoor NHL game for the modern franchise in Ottawa.