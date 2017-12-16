McIntosh scores five as Rush beat Rock

TORONTO — Ben McIntosh scored five goals and added an assist as the Saskatchewan Rush won their first game of the season by downing the Toronto Rock 17-9 on Saturday night in National Lacrosse League action.

Robert Church had a hat trick with Curtis Knight, Matthew Dinsdale and Jeff Shattler each striking twice for Saskatchewan (1-0). Adrian Sorichetti, Mark Matthews and Ryan Keenan rounded out the attack.

Brett Hickey replied with a hat trick for the Rock (0-2). Rob Hellyer, Adam Jones, Stephan Leblanc, Tom Schreiber, Damon Edwards and Reid Reinholdt supplied the rest of the offence.

Evan Kirk made 39 saves for the win in net. Nick Rose started for Toronto and turned away 15-of-24 shots before giving way to Brandon Miller, who stopped 25 shots and took the loss.