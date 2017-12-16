LeBron James has 60th triple-double, Cavs top Jazz 109-100

KNICKS 111, THUNDER 96

NEW YORK (AP) — Carmelo Anthony got the cheers but New York got the win, shutting out its former All-Star in the second half and beating Oklahoma City for its fourth straight victory.

Michael Beasley tied his season high with 30 points in place of injured Kristaps Porzingis, and Doug McDermott, one of the players acquired for Anthony, added 11 of his 13 after halftime to help the Knicks break open the game. Anthony scored all 12 of his points in the first half.

Russell Westbrook had 25 points, seven rebounds and seven assists for the Thunder. They were trying to sweep a three-game trip that began with Paul George's winning return to Indiana on Wednesday.

SPURS 98, MAVERICKS 96

SAN ANTONIO (AP) — LaMarcus Aldridge had 22 points and 14 rebounds and San Antonio scored the final 13 points of the game, rallying to beat Dallas.

Maxi Kleber had 21 points and Dirk Nowitzki added 19 for Dallas. Kleber's 3-pointer gave Dallas a 96-85 lead with 4:11 remaining, but the Spurs held them scoreless the remainder of the game.

Aldridge's fall-away, 11-foot jumper tied the game at 96 with 23.4 seconds remaining and Manu Ginobili's driving layup with 3.1 seconds was the winner.

SUNS 108, TIMBERWOLVES 106

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Isaiah Canaan hit three free throws with 6 seconds to play in his first game with Phoenix and the Suns rallied to beat Minnesota.

Added to the roster this week after the injury-ravaged Suns received a hardship extension, Canaan finished with 15 points and drew a foul on Jeff Teague on a 3-pointer with Minnesota leading by one. Originally ruled a shot-clock violation, reply officials overturned the call and Canaan calmly sank all three shots amid a loud crowd of neon green-clad fans.

Alex Len blocked Jimmy Butler's layup attempt out of bounds on the ensueing possession. Butler had one more look from the corner, but the attempt rimmed out and the Suns snapped their five-game losing streak.

Dragan Bender and Troy Daniels each scored 17 points for the Suns. Karl-Anthony Towns led Minnesota with 28 points and 11 rebounds.

TRAIL BLAZERS 93, HORNETS 91

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — CJ McCollum had 25 points, Damian Lillard flirted with a triple-double and Portland beat Charlotte for its third straight road victory.

Lillard had 18 points, 11 assists and seven rebounds. Nic Batum had a season-high 23 points for the Hornets. They have dropped 10 of their last 12 games, including five straight at home.

HEAT 90, CLIPPERS 85

MIAMI (AP) — Josh Richardson scored a career-high 28 points to help Miami beat Los Angeles.

Heat coach Erik Spoelstra became the franchise's victory leader with 455, passing Pat Riley. Spoelstra is only one of two active head coaches in the NBA with at least 450 wins with their current team, joining San Antonio's Gregg Popovich.

The Clippers' Lou Williams was held to 13 points, snapping a string of scoring at least 17 in 11 consecutive games.

By The Associated Press