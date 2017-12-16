Saint Mary's stays strong down stretch, tops UC Irvine 73-66

Sports

MORAGA, Calif. — Jock Landale had 25 points and 10 rebounds, Calvin Hermanson and Emmett Naar scored 15 each and Saint Mary's beat UC Irvine 73-66 on Saturday night.

The Gaels (9-2) pulled away with a 6-0 run capped by Landale's dunk to make it 65-56 with 4:54 left.

The Anteaters (4-9) stayed close, but it was all but over when Hermanson's 3-pointer from the left wing pushed Saint Mary's lead back to nine with 48.4 seconds left. Hermanson finished 3 of 4 from 3-point range, making both of his second-half attempts.

Saint Mary's led 32-28 at halftime, but UC Irvine took the lead with the first five points of the second half. It went back-and-forth from there until Saint Mary's went ahead for good at 44-42.

Eyassu Worku had 13 points, John Edgar Jr. added 11 and Evan Leonard scored 10 for UC Irvine.

By The Associated Press

