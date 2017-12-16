Richardson scores 28 points, Heat beat Clippers 90-85

MIAMI — Josh Richardson scored a career-high 28 points to help the Miami Heat beat the Los Angeles Clippers 90-85 on Saturday night.

Heat coach Erik Spoelstra became the franchise's victory leader with 455, passing Pat Riley. Spoelstra is only one of two active head coaches in the NBA with at least 450 wins with their current team, joining San Antonio's Gregg Popovich.

Dion Waiters added 13 points, and Kelly Olynyk scored nine of his 11 points in the fourth quarter for Miami. The Heat have won four of five.

The Clippers' Lou Williams was held to 13 points, snapping a string of scoring at least 17 in 11 consecutive games. Williams missed his first seven shots before slamming home a two-handed dunk on a backdoor cut. He made 4 of 16 shots from the floor.