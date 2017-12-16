UTSA handles D-III Bethany College with a 95-67 win

SAN ANTONIO — Jhivvan Jackson scored 19 points, Byron Frohnen had 11 rebounds and UT San Antonio controlled NCAA Division III Bethany College from the start for a 95-67 win on Saturday.

Also scoring in double figures for the Roadrunners were Keaton Wallace with 12, Giovanni De Nicolao with 11 and Nick Allen and Deon Lyle with 10 each.

Frohnen's layup almost six minutes in put UTSA (7-5) ahead 20-4. Later, De Nicolao hit a jumper to extend the margin to 44-13. But the Swedes responded with a 15-5 run, sparked by back-to-back 3-pointers by Isiah Saenz, and closed the half down 49-28.

UTSA scored 19 second-chance points to five for Bethany.