No. 24 Cal women rout BYU 70-45 for 5th straight win

BERKELEY, Calif. — Mikayla Cowling scored 13 of her 21 points in the first half and No. 24 California routed BYU 70-45 on Saturday night for its fifth straight win.

Cal (8-2) has won four of its last five games by 20 or more points, and is 5-0 against West Coast Conference teams. The Bears visit Kentucky on Thursday to conclude its non-conference schedule. BYU (4-6) has lost six of its last seven games.

Cowling was 8 of 13 from the field and made four 3-pointers. Kianna Smith added 12 points, and Alaysia Styles had 11 rebounds and chipped in eight points for the Bears.

Cassie Broadhead Devashrayee scored 10 points to lead BYU.