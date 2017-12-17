Dhawan ton as India easily wins 3rd ODI to clinch series

After India won the toss and opted to bowl, Tharanga let loose against the new-ball bowlers as Sri Lanka reached 50 in the ninth over.

Tharanga scored his 36th ODI half-century off 36 balls whilst putting on 121 for the second wicket with Sadeera Samarawickrama. In doing so, Tharanga crossed 1,000 ODI runs in 2017.

Sri Lanka reached 100 in the 17th over and looked set for a 300-plus score.

"We had a good start with the bat today but our middle order didn't capitalize. We just couldn't put enough runs on the board," Sri Lanka captain Perera said.

Yuzvendra Chahal (3-46) provided the breakthrough as Samarawickrama was caught in the deep. Tharanga was dismissed against the run of play, stumped off Kuldeep Yadav (3-42) in the 28th over.

The Indian leg spinners shared six wickets between them.

Chahal bowled in-form Angelo Mathews (17) and also trapped Perera (6) lbw. Kuldeep Yadav accounted for the hard-hitting Niroshan Dickwella (8).

The Indian attack strangled the lower order and there was never any hope of recovery despite crossing 200 in the 36th over.

"We have shown plenty of character and this has been the hallmark of this team to come back strong whenever we have been defeated," stand-in Indian skipper Sharma said.

Sri Lanka won the first ODI by seven wickets, India won the second by 141 runs.

The three-match T20 series begins Dec. 20 in Cuttack.

