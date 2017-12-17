Salah reaches 20 goals as Liverpool thrashes Bournemouth 4-0

He gave Bournemouth left back Charlie Daniels non-stop problems in the first half, cutting inside and wasting two great chances before doing the same with different results for his now-trademark goal in the 44th.

Coutinho's goal was the highlight. The Brazilian raced down the left and used teammate Andrew Robertson as a decoy before cutting inside past two players and squeezing a shot inside the post to make it 1-0 after 20 minutes.

Firmino hooked the ball back at the far post following a corner, for Lovren to dive in and head home for the second.

Bournemouth played into Liverpool's hands by taking on the visitors and leaving space behind its back four for the likes of Salah and Firmino to exploit. Things could have been different, however, had Jermain Defoe found the net in the 39th — when the score was 2-0 — rather than strike the base of the post.

Oxlade-Chamberlain did the same for Liverpool in the second half before Coutinho curled in an enticing cross that Firmino, potentially from an offside position, ran onto and flicked a header past stranded goalkeeper Asmir Begovic.

"I am really pleased about everything," Klopp said. "We could have scored more, but we didn't really give a lot away so it was well deserved and I enjoyed the performances."

Bournemouth manager Eddie Howe said his players "were well off it."

"We were flat, we never got going. All credit to Liverpool," Howe said.

"Against Liverpool, who are so good on the counterattack, you can't turn the ball over like we did today. We are well aware our style can make us vulnerable."

