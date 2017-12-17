Ndiaye has double-double in Peacocks' 71-56 victory

NEW YORK — Mamadou Ndiaye scored a career-high 16 points and grabbed 11 rebounds and Saint Peter's defeated LIU Brooklyn 71-56 on Sunday at the Barclays Center.

Mamadou was 6-of-8 shooting, including 3 of 6 from the arc. Davauhnte Turner scored 19 points and Quinn Taylor was 5 of 6 for 15 points with nine rebounds. The Peacocks (5-5) shot 40 per cent.

The Blackbirds (4-8) suffered from all-around poor shooting, hitting 31 per cent overall, 17 per cent from the arc and making just 15 of 28 free throws. Joel Hernandez scored 20 points and Julian Batts 10.

The Peacocks were only up one at halftime but clung to a single-digit lead until Turner scored five points in a 12-3 run to lead 62-50 with 2:51 to go. The Blackbirds got as close as nine before Saint Peter's closed the final 1:44 with a 9-3 burst, making both field-goal attempts and 5 of 6 free throws.