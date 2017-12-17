Lemieux's title hopes set back by defeat

Ramsay, who gave Saunders full credit for the win, later clarified that it was a left shoulder injury.

"We had an injury before to that shoulder but I'm not sure it's the same," said Ramsay. "At the beginning we wanted to counter his jab.

"You can't let a guy like that get comfortable with it. We wanted to counter it with the left hook but he wasn't able to do it at all."

Saunders, whose camp had suspected Lemieux had shoulder trouble, won over a lot of believers in North America with his performance, which was his main goal when he opted to fight outside Britain for the first time in his career. It also got his mandatory defence of the WBO title against top-ranked contender Lemieux out of the way.

The 28-year-old Saunders showed he would be a dangerous opponent for the two big guns in the 160-pound division — Golovkin and Mexico's Saul (Canelo) Alvarez, who are due for a rematch of their September megafight that ended in a draw.

"It means I'm the best now," said Saunders. "Golovkin or Canelo, I'm ready."

Meanwhile, Lemieux is expected to get back on his horse and try again. Manager Camille Estephan expects him to fight in May if the injury, a suspected bruise inside the shoulder, heals by then.

"It's not a disaster," said Estephan. "It's a small step back. Not even.

"David is a fighter that is exciting, that American television and the fans want to see, and there are a lot of fights we want to do that are good fights. From a business standpoint, we didn't go backwards that much, if at all."

Lemieux hoped to add to Canada's world title holders, which includes World Boxing Council light heavyweight champion Adonis Stevenson of Montreal and Artur Beterbiev, a Montreal-based Russian who holds the IBF light heavyweight belt.

The fight drew a near sellout of 7,836 to Place Bell. They saw some entertaining bouts, including local favourite Yves Ulysse Jr. handing Cletus (Hebrew Hammer) Seldin a first defeat and Custio Clayton of Dartmouth, N.S. taking the minor WBO International welterweight belt with a convincing win over Cristian Coria of Argentina.

Irish middleweight Gary (Spike) O'Sullivan won a slugfest with American Antoine Douglas, while local prospects Simon Kean and Steven Butler both won. Almost lost in the shuffle was two-time Olympic champion Nicola Adams of Britain improving to 3-0 as a pro against Mexico's Yoseline Martinez in a women's flyweight bout.

By Bill Beacon, The Canadian Press