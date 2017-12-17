Army routs Air Force 79-54 at Madison Square Garden

NEW YORK — Jimmy Allen would not go so far as to say youth will be served.

Still, Army's second-year coach is anticipating Patriot League play, and what transpired Sunday afternoon at Madison Square Garden is why.

"We're mainly a lot of freshmen and sophomores. We're looking to improve every time out," Allen said. "I'm excited about this group."

He should be.

Jordan Fox and Jimmy Funk scored 16 points each to lead Army to a 79-54 win over Air Force on Sunday at Madison Square Garden.

The Black Knights (7-4) opened the game with a 25-12 spurt spanning the first 12:26. Crisp ball movement led to uncontested 3-point attempts for Army, which knocked down seven 3s during the stretch. It was 40-31 at halftime as the Falcons missed 22 of 31 shots in the first half, and committed 12 turnovers.

"We work really hard on that. We put a huge emphasis on in our program," Allen said of the 3-point shooting. "If shooting the right 3s, we want to take as many of those as we can."

Trevor Lyons scored 18 points for Air Force (5-6), which has lost three straight. Jacob Van added 14, and Ryan Manning finished with 12. The Falcons shot 24.6 per cent from the field and committed 21 turnovers.

"We have to correct things," Air Force coach Dave Pilipovich said. "We have to correct things on both sides of the floor."

The Black Knights outscored the Falcons 20-13 in the first 8:13 of the second half, highlighted by Fox's straightaway 3 as the shot clock expired. Army's lead grew to as much as 27 in the second half after Funk's shot-clock expiring 3 with 99 seconds left in the game.