Ingram, Thomas lift Saints over Jets, 31-19

Jets coach Todd Bowles offered a more tepid assessment, but said the third-year QB remains the starter.

"He just didn't make any plays," Bowles said. "Plays that we needed him to make to win the game, he didn't make. He will get better at that."

Petty's 2-yard touchdown pass to former Louisiana-Lafayette running back Elijah McGuire cut New Orleans' lead to 24-19 with 1:51 left. But the Jets' onside kick failed.

Drew Brees completed 26 of 36 passes for 285 yards and two touchdowns, but also was intercepted deep in New Orleans territory to set up a Jets field goal at the end of the first half.

MATURE MIKE

Thomas made nine catches for 93 yards, giving him 94 receptions this season and making him just the second NFL player with at least 90 receptions in each of his first two seasons — the other being the New York Giants' Odell Beckham.

Thomas made first-down grabs of 17, 20 and 9 yards to sustain the drive that ended with his 4-yard TD.

"They need you to be the man and they need you to make plays," Thomas said. "That's what I signed up for and that's I like to do. When the ball is the air, I want to make a play."

FAST START

New Orleans scored 17 points on its first three drives. Ingram had four catches for 80 yards on the first two series and scored the game's first touchdown on a 1-yard run that made it 10-0.

Bilal Powell briefly pulled New York to 10-7 with his 2-yard run before New Orleans quickly answered with Kamara's TD.

STAGNANT STINT

The Saints went seven straight possessions without scoring between the Kamara and Thomas TDs. In addition to third-down failures, New Orleans turned the ball over three times — once on Brees' interception and twice inside the Jets 20 on receiver Brandon Coleman's fumbles.

MISSING IN ACTION

Bowles had little to say about his decision to leave healthy defensive lineman Muhammad Wilkerson back in New York .

"We're dealing with that as an internal matter," Bowles said. "We'll let you know later."

INJURIES

Jets defensive lineman Leonard Williams, whose interception set up the Jets' field goal late in the first half, left in the third quarter with concussion symptoms.

Saints tight end Michael Hoomanawanui left in the first half with concussion symptoms. Right guard Larry Warford went out with concussion symptoms late in the first half after he tried to make a tackle on Williams' interception.

UP NEXT

Jets: Host the Chargers in a game with playoff implications for San Diego.

Saints: Host the Falcons in what could be a pivotal contest in the NFC South race.

By Brett Martel, The Associated Press