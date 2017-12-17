Griezmann backtracks over 'insensitive' blackface tweet

MADRID — Soccer star Antoine Griezmann has apologized for any offence caused after posting an image of himself on social media in blackface as part of an NBA party costume on Sunday.

Griezmann, who is white, was also wearing a wig and holding a basketball in the photo which had "NBA 69 ALLSTARS" on the jersey.

The photo on his official Twitter account was accompanied by the message "80's Party" followed by basketball and laughing emojis.

One response called the photo a "bad idea" with others urging the France forward to delete the tweet.