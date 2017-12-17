Elon uses late run to top Boston U 77-69

BOSTON — Steven Santa Ana scored 19 points with five of Elon's 15 3-pointers and the Phoenix used a late 10-0 run to defeat Boston University 77-69 on Sunday.

Brian Dawkins and Dainan Swoope hit back-to-back 3-pointers to put Elon (7-4) up 69-63 with 4:20 to play. Two minutes later Santa Ana made a pair of free throws and Jack Anton's layup made it 74-63 with 1:21 to go.

Javante McCoy's basket at 1:12 ended a dry spell of 4:22 for the Terriers (4-6) and Walter Whyte cut it to six with a layup with 22 seconds to go but Sheldon Eberhardt and Swoope each made two free throws to secure the win.

Tyler Seibring added 15 points and Swoope 14 for the Phoenix, who went 15 of 33 behind the arc and shot 47 per cent overall (27 of 57).